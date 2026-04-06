Doodling is an effective self-care practice: Tips to get started

Doodling is one of the simplest, yet most effective, ways to practice self-care. It requires little to no skill and can be done anywhere, anytime. For beginners, doodling can be a great way to express creativity and relieve stress. It does not require any special tools or materials, making it accessible to everyone. Here are some practical tips and insights on how beginners can use doodling as a self-care practice.

Basic shapes Start with simple shapes Start your doodling journey by creating simple shapes like circles, squares, and triangles. These basic forms are the building blocks of more complex designs. As you get comfortable with these shapes, you can gradually move on to more intricate patterns. This approach helps in building confidence and skill over time.

Everyday inspiration Use everyday objects as inspiration Look around you for inspiration in everyday objects like leaves, clouds, or even household items. These common sights can spark unique doodle ideas that are personal and meaningful. By incorporating familiar elements into your art, you make the process more relatable and enjoyable.

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Scheduled practice Set aside dedicated time for doodling Allocate specific times during your day for doodling sessions. Whether it's 5 minutes during lunch or 10 minutes before bed, consistency is key in developing this habit. Regular practice not only enhances your skills but also provides a routine that contributes positively to your mental health.

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Style exploration Experiment with different styles Don't limit yourself to one style of doodling; experiment with various techniques like *zentangle* or *mandalas*. Trying out different styles keeps the process exciting and helps discover what resonates most with you personally. It also broadens your creative horizons by exposing you to new ways of expression.