Fix sore throat with ginger tea (it actually works!)

Dried ginger tea is a popular home remedy to soothe sore throats. Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce the irritation in your throat and provide relief. Here are various ways in which you can use dried ginger tea as a natural remedy for sore throats. Each section would provide practical tips on how to effectively prepare and consume this comforting beverage.

Tip 1 Simple dried ginger tea recipe To prepare a basic dried ginger tea, first boil one cup of water. Add one teaspoon of dried ginger powder to the boiling water and let it simmer for five minutes. Strain the mixture into a cup and allow it to cool slightly before drinking. This simple recipe can be consumed two to three times daily to help alleviate throat discomfort.

Tip 2 Adding honey for extra soothing We all know honey is soothing, and it can make your dried ginger tea even more potent. After making your basic ginger tea, add one tablespoon of honey while the tea is warm but not hot. Stir well until the honey dissolves completely. The combination of honey and ginger can lend you further relief from soreness.

Tip 3 Lemon juice boosts vitamin C intake Adding lemon juice to your dried ginger tea can help boost vitamin C intake, which can help support immune function during a sore throat episode. Squeeze half a lemon into your prepared cup of ginger tea before drinking it. The citrus flavor also adds a refreshing twist that compliments the spiciness of the ginger.