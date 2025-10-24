5 driftwood decor ideas to bring the beach home

Driftwood has a unique charm that can transform any space into a coastal-inspired retreat. Collected from beaches, driftwood pieces are naturally weathered and full of character. Using them in home decor can add an organic touch to interiors, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere. Here are five creative ways to incorporate driftwood into your home decor, giving your space a refreshing coastal vibe.

Tip 1 Driftwood wall art Transform your walls with driftwood wall art. Arrange various sizes of driftwood pieces into shapes or patterns that suit your style. This not only adds texture but also serves as a focal point in any room. You can paint or stain the wood for added effect, or leave it natural for an earthy look.

Tip 2 Driftwood mirror frame Transform a plain mirror into a piece with coastal charm by framing it with driftwood. The natural curves and lines of the wood create an interesting border, enhancing the mirror's reflection. This idea is perfect for bathrooms, entryways, or bedrooms where you want to add some rustic charm.

Tip 3 Driftwood candle holders Crafting candle holders from driftwood is an easy way to add warmth and ambiance to your space. Simply hollow out sections of the wood to hold candles securely. These holders can be placed on tables, mantels, or shelves, providing soft lighting that complements the natural beauty of the wood.

Tip 4 Driftwood furniture accents Incorporate driftwood into furniture pieces for subtle yet impactful accents. Use it as drawer pulls on cabinets or dressers, or attach it as handles on doors. For larger projects, consider using driftwood for table legs or shelving units, bringing an element of nature into functional items.