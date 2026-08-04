France's most historic castles: A list

The Loire Valley is famous for its stunning collection of chateaux, which are a must-visit for history lovers.

The region has more than 300 chateaux, each with its own unique character.

From the Renaissance splendor of Chateau de Chambord to the classical elegance of Chateau de Chenonceau, the valley has something for everyone.

The chateaux are surrounded by beautiful gardens and vineyards, making the visit even more enjoyable.