Fan of drumstick pods? You'll enjoy these dishes 

Drumstick pods, or moringa pods, are a staple in many vegetarian kitchens. Not only are these pods packed with nutrients, but they also lend a unique flavor to dishes. Here are five vegetarian recipes that highlight the versatility of drumstick pods. From curries to stir-fries, these recipes will give you a taste of the diverse culinary applications of this ingredient.

Stir-fry Drumstick pod stir-fry delight A quick and easy way to enjoy drumstick pods is by making a stir-fry. Start by cutting the pods into small pieces and sauteing them with onions and garlic. Add some turmeric and salt for flavor. This dish goes well with rice or flatbreads and makes for a nutritious meal that highlights the natural taste of the pods.

Curry Creamy drumstick pod curry For those who love rich flavors, a creamy drumstick pod curry is just the thing. Cook the pod pieces with tomatoes, coconut milk, and spices like cumin and coriander. Let it simmer until thickened. The result is a hearty curry that goes well with steamed rice or roti, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking to explore new vegetarian options.

Soup Savory drumstick pod soup A comforting bowl of soup can be made by simmering drumstick pods with vegetable broth, carrots, and potatoes. Add herbs like cilantro or parsley for an added depth of flavor. This soup not only warms you up but also gives you the nutritional benefits of moringa in an easily digestible form.

Pickle Spicy drumstick pod pickle For those who love bold flavors, try making a spicy pickle using drumstick pods. Cut the pods into small pieces and mix them with mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, and chili powder. Let this mixture sit for a few days before using it as an accompaniment to your meals.