5 easy dumpling recipes you'll love

Dumplings are a versatile dish that can be filled with a variety of ingredients, including sweet potatoes and lentils. The combination of these two ingredients provides a nutritious and flavorful filling that is sure to please. Here are five dumpling recipes that highlight the delicious pairing of sweet potatoes and lentils. Each recipe offers a unique twist on this classic dish, giving you plenty of options to try at home.

Dish 1 Spicy sweet potato and lentil dumplings These dumplings are packed with the bold flavors of spices like cumin, coriander, and chili powder. The filling consists of mashed sweet potatoes mixed with cooked lentils for added texture and protein. Wrapped in a thin dough, these dumplings can be steamed or pan-fried for a crispy exterior. Serve them with a tangy dipping sauce for an extra kick.

Dish 2 Sweet potato lentil curry dumplings Inspired by Indian cuisine, these dumplings feature a curry-flavored filling made from mashed sweet potatoes and red lentils. The dough is lightly spiced with turmeric and garam masala to complement the filling. These dumplings can be boiled or steamed, and served with coconut milk or yogurt for added creaminess.

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Dish 3 Herb-infused sweet potato lentil dumplings These dumplings are infused with fresh herbs like *cilantro* and *mint*, giving them a refreshing taste. The filling is made by mixing mashed sweet potatoes with green lentils, seasoned with herbs and spices like cumin and paprika. You can boil or steam them, and serve them with a herb-based sauce to enhance their flavor.

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Dish 4 Cheesy sweet potato lentil dumplings For cheese lovers, these dumplings have grated cheese mixed into the sweet potato-lentil filling. The cheese melts during cooking, giving a creamy texture to each bite. The dough is lightly salted to balance the flavors of the cheesy filling. They can be baked or pan-fried until golden brown.