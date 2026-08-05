Start your day with these banana-spinach smoothies
What's the story
Banana-spinach smoothies are a quick, nutritious way to start your day. They combine the natural sweetness of bananas with the earthy flavor of spinach, making a delicious drink that packs a punch of vitamins and minerals. Perfect for busy mornings, these smoothies are easy to prepare and require minimal ingredients. Here are five simple recipes to help you whip up these energizing drinks in no time.
Recipe 1
Classic banana-spinach smoothie
For the classic version, blend one ripe banana with a handful of fresh spinach leaves.
Add one cup of almond milk or any plant-based milk of your choice for creaminess.
Blend until smooth, and enjoy this simple yet effective way to get your daily dose of greens.
Recipe 2
Tropical twist smoothie
Give your smoothie a tropical twist by adding half a cup of pineapple chunks to the classic recipe.
The pineapple adds vitamin C, and enhances the flavor profile.
This combination not only boosts immunity, but also makes the drink more refreshing on hot days.
Recipe 3
Peanut butter banana-spinach smoothie
For those who love nutty flavors, add one tablespoon of peanut butter to the mix. This adds protein and healthy fats, making it more filling.
Blend one banana, a handful of spinach leaves, one tablespoon peanut butter, and one cup of soy milk until creamy.
Recipe 4
Berry-infused banana-spinach smoothie
Add half a cup of mixed berries, such as strawberries and blueberries, to the classic recipe for an antioxidant boost.
The berries add natural sweetness and vibrant color while complementing the banana's flavor.
This version is great for those looking for extra nutrients without compromising on taste.
Recipe 5
Avocado banana-spinach smoothie
For a creamier texture, add half an avocado to your smoothie mix.
Blend half an avocado with one ripe banana, a handful of spinach leaves, and one cup of coconut water or any preferred liquid base until smooth.
Avocado adds healthy fats that keep you full longer while enhancing the creaminess without overpowering other flavors in your drink.