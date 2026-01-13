Busy winter morning? These braids are perfect for you 

Indian winters can be a bit tricky for hair care, especially when you're short on time in the mornings. Braids are a great way to keep your hair neat and stylish without spending too much time on them. Here are five easy braid hairstyles that can be done in under five minutes, perfect for busy winter mornings. They are practical and chic, making them ideal for anyone looking to save time without compromising on style.

Tip 1 Classic three-strand braid The classic three-strand braid is the simplest and quickest hairstyle you can do. Just divide your hair into three equal sections and cross them over each other, alternating from left to right. This braid works well with all hair lengths and keeps your hair out of your face while giving a neat appearance. You can also use it as a base for more complex styles.

Tip 2 Side braid for a quick fix A side braid is perfect if you want something different but simple. Just gather all your hair on one side of your shoulder and divide it into three sections like the classic braid. This style gives a relaxed yet put-together look, ideal for casual outings or even office wear. It takes hardly any time and gives you an effortless look.

Tip 3 French braid ponytail The French braid ponytail combines elegance with practicality. Start by creating a French braid from the front of your head until you reach the nape of your neck, then tie it into a ponytail with an elastic band. This style keeps hair neatly tied back while adding texture and interest with the braided portion.

Tip 4 Twist braid hairstyle Twist braids are another quick option that looks sophisticated without requiring much effort. Simply divide your hair into two sections, twist each section tightly towards each other, then pin them at the back or secure them with an elastic band at the ends. This style is especially good if you have layered or wavy hair, as it adds volume and definition.