Eating chips regularly can increase diabetes risk: Study

A recent study published in the British Medical Journal has found that eating chips regularly can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The research, led by Seyed Mohammad Mousavi from Harvard University, showed that consuming French fries three times a week raises the risk of this chronic disease by as much as 20%. The risk increases to 27% for those who indulge five times a week.

Potato consumption Potatoes are the 3rd most consumed food crop Potatoes are the third most consumed food crop globally, after rice and wheat. However, the study found that it's not the potatoes themselves that are unhealthy, but rather their frying process into chips and regular consumption. The research was based on food questionnaires completed by 205,000 US health professionals every four years from 1984 to 2021.

Health impact Baked or boiled potatoes have less impact on diabetes risk The study found that people who eat chips three times a week have a 20% higher risk of diabetes. However, those who consume baked, boiled, or mashed potatoes at the same frequency only see a 5% increase in risk. The research also showed that replacing potatoes with whole grains can reduce diabetes risk by 8%, and swapping chips for grains specifically can cut the risk by as much as 19%.

Dietary advice Chips contribute to weight gain and increase diabetes risk Dr. Kawther Hashem from Queen Mary University of London, stressed the importance of how potatoes are prepared. She said boiled, baked or mashed potatoes are naturally low in fat and a source of fiber, vitamin C and potassium. But deep-frying them into chips or French fries makes them unhealthy due to their high-fat, salt and calorie content which can contribute to weight gain and increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.