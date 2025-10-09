Eating late at night: Myth v/s facts

For years, we've been told that eating late at night makes you gain weight. Most people believe that food consumed after a certain hour is stored as fat, making you gain weight. But, is it really true? In this article, we will explore the science behind late-night eating and see if it really leads to weight gain or if it's just a myth.

Metabolism The body's metabolism at night The body's metabolism doesn't shut down at night. It continues to function as normal, albeit at a slightly slower pace than during the day. This means that food consumed late at night is still broken down and used for energy or stored as glycogen, rather than directly converted into fat. The key factor is the total caloric intake over the day, rather than the timing of meals.

Caloric intake Caloric intake vs timing Research indicates that the total number of calories consumed throughout the day is more important than when you eat them. If you're eating more calories than your body needs, you'll gain weight, no matter what time you eat. So, portion control and balanced meals are more important than worrying about late-night snacking.

Food quality Quality of food matters more The quality of food eaten late at night also makes a difference. Healthy snacks such as fruits or nuts can be a good option, while processed snacks could lead to overeating and unhealthy weight gain. Choosing nutrient-dense foods over empty calories can help you maintain a healthy weight, even if you eat them late at night.