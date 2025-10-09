Eating late at night: Myth v/s facts
What's the story
For years, we've been told that eating late at night makes you gain weight. Most people believe that food consumed after a certain hour is stored as fat, making you gain weight. But, is it really true? In this article, we will explore the science behind late-night eating and see if it really leads to weight gain or if it's just a myth.
Metabolism
The body's metabolism at night
The body's metabolism doesn't shut down at night. It continues to function as normal, albeit at a slightly slower pace than during the day. This means that food consumed late at night is still broken down and used for energy or stored as glycogen, rather than directly converted into fat. The key factor is the total caloric intake over the day, rather than the timing of meals.
Caloric intake
Caloric intake vs timing
Research indicates that the total number of calories consumed throughout the day is more important than when you eat them. If you're eating more calories than your body needs, you'll gain weight, no matter what time you eat. So, portion control and balanced meals are more important than worrying about late-night snacking.
Food quality
Quality of food matters more
The quality of food eaten late at night also makes a difference. Healthy snacks such as fruits or nuts can be a good option, while processed snacks could lead to overeating and unhealthy weight gain. Choosing nutrient-dense foods over empty calories can help you maintain a healthy weight, even if you eat them late at night.
Psychology
Psychological factors in late-night eating
Psychological factors also play a role in late-night eating habits. Stress, boredom, or habit can lead to unnecessary snacking after dinner time. Being mindful of these triggers and finding healthier coping mechanisms can help reduce mindless eating at night without impacting overall weight management goals.