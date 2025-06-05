Natural, eco-safe ways to clean pet bowls
What's the story
While keeping your dog's bowl clean is a must for their health, it is equally important to use eco-friendly methods.
Traditional cleaning products can have chemicals harmful to the environment.
Luckily, there are plenty of natural and effective ways to maintain cleanliness without sacrificing sustainability.
Here are our five top picks that keep your pet's feeding area hygienic while being good to the planet.
Natural cleaners
Use baking soda and vinegar
Baking soda and vinegar are two of the most powerful natural cleaners, and they work wonders in getting grime off dog bowls.
All you have to do is sprinkle a small amount of baking soda in the bowl and add vinegar until it starts fizzing.
Scrub gently with a brush or sponge and rinse thoroughly with water.
This combination cleans and deodorizes the bowl, leaving it fresh without any chemical residue.
Citrus Power
Opt for lemon juice solution
Lemon juice is another excellent eco-friendly cleaner owing to its natural acidity and antibacterial properties.
Mix equal parts of lemon juice and water in a spray bottle. Then, apply it generously onto the dog bowl's surface.
Let it sit for a few minutes before scrubbing with a brush or cloth. Rinse well with water afterward.
This method ensures cleanliness while leaving behind a pleasant citrus scent.
Oxygen boost
Try hydrogen peroxide mixture
Hydrogen peroxide is an excellent disinfectant that decomposes into water and oxygen, making it eco-friendly.
To clean dog bowls, mix one part hydrogen peroxide with two parts water in a spray bottle/container.
Spray this solution onto the bowl's surface and allow it to sit for around ten minutes before scrubbing away the residue with a brush/sponge.
Gentle cleanser
Utilize Castile soap solution
Since Castile soap is made from plant oils, it makes an excellent gentle cleanser for dog bowls without harming nature's balance when washed down drains after use.
Just dilute one tablespoon of castile soap in four cups of warm water.
Soak your pet's dish in this mixture, letting time enough soapy suds do their job effectively before rinsing off completely under running tap water.
Thereafter, dry thoroughly using towel cloths if necessary.
Convenient option
Embrace dishwasher safe bowls
Investing in dishwasher-safe bowls brings convenience by saving the effort of manually washing them.
Just make sure they're labeled dishwasher safe before using.
Put them in the machine, set the right cycle and temperature for maximum cleanliness.
This way, you save energy and other resources, making your household more efficient with the help of modern technological advancements.