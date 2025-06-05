5 exercises for stronger shoulder blades
Strengthening the scapular muscles is essential for shoulder stability and avoiding injuries.
These muscles are important for supporting upper body movements as well as posture.
Including certain exercises in your routine can make your muscles more enduring and stronger. This results in better athletic performance and daily activities.
Here are five effective exercises that will target the scapular muscles efficiently.
Push-up variation
Scapular push-ups
Scapular push-ups target the isolation of the scapulae by focusing on protraction and retraction movements.
Start in a regular push-up position with arms straight, then lower your chest slightly without bending elbows, allowing the shoulder blades to come together.
Push back up by spreading your shoulder blades apart.
This exercise gives you more control over your scapular movement, increasing stability.
Vertical movement
Wall angels
To perform wall angels, stand against a wall with arms bent at ninety degrees, elbows at shoulder height.
Slowly raise arms overhead while keeping them in contact with the wall and return to starting position.
This exercise improves mobility and strengthens the muscles responsible for stabilizing the scapulae during overhead activities.
Lying exercise
Prone Y raises
Prone Y raises target the lower trapezius muscle, crucial for appropriate scapular function.
Lie face down on an incline bench or floor with arms extended overhead in a Y shape.
Lift your arms off the ground while keeping your thumbs pointing upward, engaging upper back muscles without straining your neck or lower back.
Band exercise
Face pulls with resistance bands
Face pulls with resistance bands are great for strengthening the posterior deltoids and rhomboids, which are essential for scapular retraction.
To perform this, attach a resistance band at eye level. Then, pull the band toward your face, keeping your elbows high.
Make sure you squeeze your shoulder blades together tightly at the end of the movement.
Slowly return to the starting position to complete one rep.
This exercise strengthens and stabilizes your scapula effectively.
Punching motion
Serratus anterior punches
Serratus anterior punches require extending one arm forward, mimicking a punch, while holding core muscles tense for stability.
The exercise improves control over the movement of the scapulae, aiding upper body strength and posture.
It's essential for boosting athletic performance and daily activities by making the scapular muscles more enduring and stronger.