Stiff, painful knees? These exercises might actually work!
Knee joint stability and strength are vital for ensuring mobility and avoiding injuries.
Performing certain exercises can improve the stability of the knee joint, which is important for daily living and sports performance.
In this article, we list five effective exercises for knee joint stability and strength, to help you include them in your workout regime.
They are easy yet effective, applicable to all levels of fitness.
Squats: Building foundation strength
Squats are basic exercises that target muscles surrounding the knee joint- quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves.
By squatting regularly, you can develop muscle balance and support around the knees.
To do a squat correctly, stand with feet shoulder-width apart, lower your body by bending your knees (keeping your back straight), and return to standing position.
Start with three sets of 10 repetitions.
Lunges: Enhancing balance and coordination
Lunges are perfect to improve balance and coordination, while also strengthening the muscles around the knee joint.
Start by standing upright with feet together.
Step forward with one leg while lowering your hips until both knees are bent at about ninety degrees.
Push back to starting position with your front heel.
Alternate legs for each rep.
Aim for three sets of ten reps per leg.
Leg raises: Targeting quadriceps strength
Leg raises target strengthening the quadriceps without stressing the knee joint too much.
Lie flat on your back with one leg bent at ninety degrees; keep the other leg straightened out in front of you before lifting it slowly off the ground till it matches the bent leg's height.
Then lower it gently back down again without touching the floor between reps, if possible.
Repeat fifteen times per side, completing two sets overall.
Step-ups: Improving functional movement
Step-ups mimic everyday movements, like climbing stairs, making them a highly functional exercise choice when aiming to increase overall stability within the knees.
Begin by placing one foot onto an elevated surface, like a sturdy bench or step.
Push through the heel to lift the whole body up onto the platform before stepping down again.
Alternate the leading foot each time to complete three sets, consisting of 12 repetitions in total.
Calf raises: Supporting ankle stability
Calf raises go a long way towards ankle stability, which indirectly also supports healthy functioning within knees, too.
Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart, slowly rise onto toes, hold briefly before lowering heels back down, and repeat the process 15 times, mindful of control throughout the movement.
Perform two complete sets.