What's the story

Chhattisgarh, a central Indian state, presents a plethora of traditional breakfast dishes that are reflective of its heritage and culture.

Not only are these breakfast delights tasty, but they also give an insight into the region's culinary practices.

From rice-based to unique local preparations, Chhattisgarh's breakfast fare is delicious and healthy.

Delving into these traditional meals can be an exciting experience for anyone fond of regional Indian cuisine.