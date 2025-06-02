Must-try breakfast dishes from Chhattisgarh
What's the story
Chhattisgarh, a central Indian state, presents a plethora of traditional breakfast dishes that are reflective of its heritage and culture.
Not only are these breakfast delights tasty, but they also give an insight into the region's culinary practices.
From rice-based to unique local preparations, Chhattisgarh's breakfast fare is delicious and healthy.
Delving into these traditional meals can be an exciting experience for anyone fond of regional Indian cuisine.
Rice delight
Poha: A popular rice dish
Poha is another staple breakfast dish in Chhattisgarh made from flattened rice.
It is commonly cooked with mustard seeds, turmeric, green chilies and garnished with fresh coriander leaves.
This dish is light but filling and offers a good source of carbohydrates to kickstart the day.
Poha is usually served with sev or peanuts for added texture and flavor.
Dumpling treat
Fara: Steamed rice dumplings
Fara is another popular breakfast in Chhattisgarh, which is prepared from rice flour dough stuffed with lentils/spices.
These dumplings are steamed to perfection and served hot with chutney or curry on the side.
Fara is a healthy alternative as it is steamed and not fried, which makes it low on the oil content yet equally delicious.
Pancake pleasure
Cheela: Savory pancakes
Cheela is a savory pancake made from gram flour mixed with spices like cumin seeds and coriander powder.
You can enrich it by adding some vegetables like onions or tomatoes into the batter before cooking on a hot griddle.
Cheela gives you protein from gram flour, along with essential vitamins from added vegetables.
Snack sensation
Muthia: Spiced dough snacks
Muthia is a delicious snack made with dough containing wheat flour, flavored with fenugreek leaves or spinach.
The dough is then shaped into small logs and steamed till fully cooked.
The logs are then lightly sauteed in oil with mustard seeds sprinkled over them.
This makes muthia not just delicious but also ensures it remains healthy.