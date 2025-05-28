You must try these delicious plantain peels recipes
Plantain peels, which are usually thrown away as waste, can be used to create delicious, nutritious dishes.
Packed with fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants, plantain peels are an excellent addition to your diet.
Using plantain peels in your meals helps you cut down on food wastage and opens up new culinary avenues.
Here are five unique recipes featuring plantain peels.
Stir-fry
Plantain peel stir-fry
To make a simple stir-fry with plantain peels, wash the peels thoroughly to remove dirt/residue.
Slice them into thin strips and saute with onions, garlic, and bell peppers in a bit of oil until tender.
Add soy sauce or your favorite seasoning for flavor.
This dish goes well with rice or quinoa for a quick and healthy meal.
Smoothie
Plantain peel smoothie
For a nutrient-packed smoothie, blend washed plantain peels with bananas, spinach and almond milk until smooth.
The natural sweetness of the banana complements the slightly bitter taste of the peel. You can add honey or maple syrup for extra sweetness if desired.
This smoothie makes an excellent way to start your day with energy.
Chips
Crispy plantain peel chips
Transform plantain peels into crispy chips!
Slice them thinly and toss them in olive oil and salt.
Bake at 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit) for about 15 minutes or until golden brown and crispy.
Not only are these chips a healthy snack alternative to traditional potato chips, but they also use parts of the fruit that would otherwise go to waste.
Curry
Plantain peel curry
Make a delicious curry by cooking chopped plantain peels with tomatoes, onions, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, cumin seeds, coriander powder, and coconut milk.
Cook till everything blends well and serve hot.
This curry tastes amazing with steamed rice, making it an ideal comfort food option on cold days.
Pancakes
Plantain peel pancakes
Start by mashing ripe bananas and finely chopping boiled plantain skins.
Add these to flour, baking powder, sugar, and milk to make a pancake batter.
Cook the batter on medium heat until bubbles form, then flip to cook the other side until golden.
Serve the pancakes warm, topped with syrup, nuts, fresh fruits, or yogurt for a nutritious breakfast/brunch option.