The language of flowers in Ecuadorian weddings

Ecuadorian weddings are steeped in rich traditions, and one of the most beautiful is the practice of gifting flowers. Flowers, a symbol of love and prosperity, are an integral part of the ceremony and celebrations. Each flower has its own significance, adding to the emotional depth of the occasion. Knowing these customs can give you a glimpse into Ecuador 's cultural heritage and the values that bind families together on this special day.

Roses Roses: The symbol of love In Ecuadorian weddings, roses are the most popular flower choice. Roses symbolize love and passion, making them apt for wedding ceremonies. They are often used in bouquets or floral arrangements to beautify venues. The color of the rose can also have its own meaning; red roses symbolize deep love, and white roses stand for purity.

Orchids Orchids: A symbol of beauty and strength Orchids are also widely used in Ecuadorian weddings as they represent beauty and strength. These exotic flowers are loved for their elegance and uniqueness, just like the couple getting married. Orchids are often used in bridal bouquets or centerpieces, adding a touch of sophistication to the decor.

Lilies Lilies: Symbolizing purity and devotion Lilies hold a special place in Ecuadorian wedding traditions as they symbolize purity and devotion. Their graceful appearance makes them a perfect choice for ceremonies where these values are celebrated. Lilies can be used in various floral arrangements or even as part of the bride's bouquet.

Sunflowers Sunflowers: Representing joy and loyalty Sunflowers are also a popular choice in Ecuadorian weddings, as they represent joy and loyalty. Their bright yellow color adds vibrancy to any setting, while also symbolizing warmth between the couple. Sunflowers can be used in bouquets or as decorative elements throughout the venue.