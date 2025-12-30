You must explore these historic alleys in Edinburgh

Edinburgh is a city where history and architecture come together in the most beautiful way. Its hidden alleys, or "closes," give a peek into its past, taking you through narrow paths that have witnessed centuries of history. These alleys are not just about the beauty of the structure, but also about the stories and lives that have passed through them. Exploring these hidden gems can be a delightful experience for those wanting to know Edinburgh's rich heritage.

#1 Mary King's Close: A historical gem Mary King's Close is one of Edinburgh's most famous alleys, thanks to its well-preserved history. Situated below the Royal Mile, this close gives a glimpse of life in the 17th century. Visitors can take guided tours to know about the people who lived and worked here, and how they survived during tough times like the plague. The eerie yet fascinating atmosphere makes it a must-visit for history buffs.

#2 Fleshmarket Close: A medieval pathway Fleshmarket Close has an interesting name and an even more interesting history. Once a bustling market for trading goods, this medieval pathway connects the High Street with Cowgate. Today, it is a quiet alleyway that gives you a chance to step back in time. Walking through Fleshmarket Close feels like walking through history as you admire its architecture and imagine its lively past.

#3 Advocates Close: Artistic inspiration Advocates Close is famous not just for its history but also for its artistic connections. The close has been featured in several works of art and literature, thanks to its picturesque setting and unique character. From the Royal Mile, you can enter Advocates Close and explore its winding paths lined with beautiful buildings and intriguing details that inspire creativity.