Effortless yet stylish hairstyles for windy days
What's the story
We all know how windy days can be a nightmare when it comes to looking fashionable. Hair starts getting all messy and tangled, and it becomes nearly impossible to keep your hairstyle intact.
But, fret not! With a little effort, you can enjoy the outdoors without worrying about your tresses.
Here are some effortless hairstyles that will keep you stylish, even on the windiest of days.
Braided style
Braided crown for secure elegance
A braided crown is another excellent choice for windy conditions.
In this style, you can braid sections of your hair and wrap them around your head like a crown.
It keeps the hair secure and prevents tangling, while adding an elegant touch to your look.
The braided crown would work well with both long and medium-length hair. It offers a practical, yet chic solution for breezy weather.
Low bun
Low bun for minimal fuss
The low bun is a classic hairstyle that requires least effort but gives you maximum hold against wind.
By tying up your hair at the nape of your neck and pinning it into a bun, you reduce the chances of gusts ruining your hair and look neat.
This style is versatile enough to work for casual outings or even more formal occasions.
Twisted ponytail
Ponytail with twists for added flair
A ponytail with twists not only adds flair but also keeps strands in place on windy days.
Begin by twisting small sections of hair before pulling them back into a ponytail at mid-height or lower on the head.
This variation not only adds visual interest but also guarantees better control over flyaways as compared to traditional ponytails.
Headscarf wrap
Headscarf wrap as fashionable protection
Using a headscarf wrap has the dual benefit of protecting you from wind and allowing you to accessorize creatively.
Opt for light-weight scarves in cotton or silk; they cover up without the added bulk around the face area
when tied securely under chin level or behind-the-ears as per preference - marrying function with fashion perfectly!