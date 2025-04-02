What's the story

Greece is famous for its gorgeous coastlines and lively islands, but if you venture beyond the touristy paths, you'll find hidden waterfronts in the heart of the country, offering an unparalleled experience.

These offbeat destinations serve as a serene getaway from crowded tourist spots, letting visitors indulge in natural beauty and local culture.

Here are five offbeat waterfronts in rural Greece that you must check out.