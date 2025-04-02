5 Greek islands you've never heard of
What's the story
Greece is famous for its gorgeous coastlines and lively islands, but if you venture beyond the touristy paths, you'll find hidden waterfronts in the heart of the country, offering an unparalleled experience.
These offbeat destinations serve as a serene getaway from crowded tourist spots, letting visitors indulge in natural beauty and local culture.
Here are five offbeat waterfronts in rural Greece that you must check out.
Voidokilia
Tranquil shores of Voidokilia Beach
Voidokilia Beach in the Peloponnese region has an omega-shaped formation.
This natural beauty is covered by sand dunes and lagoon, making it an ideal spot to unwind.
The beach's crystal clear waters make it the ideal place to swim and snorkel.
Archaeological sites in the vicinity make this picture-perfect location even more alluring.
Agios Ioannis
Secluded beauty of Agios Ioannis Beach
Agios Ioannis Beach on the island of Lefkada also provides a tranquil escape with its turquoise waters and soft sands.
Nestled amidst lush greenery, this beach is still untouched by mass tourism.
It is an ideal destination to catch some sun or enjoy a quiet picnic as you soak in the breathtaking views.
Elafonisos
Unspoiled charm of Elafonisos island
Elafonisos Island has pristine beaches that have crystal clear waters that can easily compete with more popular Greek islands.
Simos Beach is especially spectacular with its fine sand and vivid blue sea.
The island is so small that it remains relaxed, giving you an opportunity to explore at your own pace.
Sarakiniko Bay
Hidden gem of Sarakiniko Bay
For those who crave seclusion, Sarakiniko Bay on the island of Ithaca is the place to be.
Accessible only by foot or boat, the bay is bordered by rugged cliffs and azure waters, making it an intimate setting away from crowds.
Its rocky landscape also makes it ideal for adventurous travelers seeking unique photo opportunities.
Almyros Lagoon
Peaceful retreat at Almyros Lagoon
Almyros Lagoon near Aghios Nikolaos offers a peaceful place with its still waters and green surroundings.
This secret destination is a birdwatcher's paradise with various kinds of birds flocking here during migration seasons.
You can take long walks on nature trails or just sit back and relax in the serene environment away from the hustle and bustle of modern life.