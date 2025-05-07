Lost your driving license? Here's how to get it back
Losing a driving license can be stressful but retrieving it doesn't have to be complicated.
By following a few simple steps, you can easily navigate the process of getting your lost license back.
In this article, we list five simple steps that will guide you through what to do when your driving license goes missing. They will help you minimize hassle and get you back on road legally in no time.
Notification
Report the loss immediately
The first step is to immediately report the loss of your driving license.
Either contact your local police station or use an online portal, if that's an option in your area.
Filing a report not only prevents the license's misuse but also provides you with an official record of the loss, which may come in handy for further procedures.
Make sure to keep a copy of this report for future reference.
Documentation
Gather necessary documents
Before applying for a duplicate license, gather all necessary documents, including identification proof, address proof, and any other relevant paperwork specified by your local transport authority.
Having these documents ready will streamline the application process and reduce delays.
Check with your local authority's website or office for an updated list of required documents.
Application process
Apply for duplicate license online or offline
You can either apply for a duplicate driving license online via the official transport department website or offline by visiting their office.
Fill the application form correctly, and attach all requisite documents with any applicable fees.
Online applications tend to be processed faster and you can easily track the status.
Payment
Pay applicable fees
Be ready to shell out any charges levied for getting a duplicate driving license. The amount differs according to regional rules but is usually nominal.
Make sure you pay through authorized means only, be it online or at specified offices, to avoid any discrepancies later on.
Monitoring
Follow up on application status
After submitting your application, check its status regularly online or by contacting the transport office directly.
This way, you'll know if there are any other requirements or updates regarding your application process.
Staying informed helps in tackling potential problems on time, and ensures you get your new driving license on time.