What's the story

Apple cinnamon oat flapjacks make for an easy and healthy breakfast option.

The sweetness of apples and warmth of cinnamon come together to make these a delicious morning delicacy.

With only a handful of ingredients and no time at all, they are ideal for the busy mornings.

The addition of oats gives a hearty base, so you start your day with energy.

Here's how you can make them quickly.