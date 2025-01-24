Improve arm comfort with these 5 simple exercises
Enhancing the sensitivity of the posterior antebrachial cutaneous nerve, which plays a vital role in arm and hand sensation, can be accomplished through targeted exercises.
These exercises focus on optimizing nerve function and health, leading to improved performance and comfort in your arm.
This article provides a selection of five beneficial exercises specifically targeting this nerve, intending to enhance its sensitivity and functionality.
Stretch
Wrist flexor stretch
The wrist flexor stretch is great for improving nerve sensitivity.
Extend one arm in front of you, palm facing down.
Use your other hand to gently pull back the fingers of your extended hand until you feel a stretch along the inside of your forearm.
Hold for 15 to 30 seconds, then switch arms. Repeat three times each side.
Glide
Nerve gliding exercise
Nerve gliding enhances flexibility and minimizes stiffness surrounding nerves.
To do this exercise, stretch your arm out to the side, palm facing forward.
Gently flex your wrist down and up, extend your fingers and thumb completely.
Then, form a fist and bend your elbow all the way, bringing your fist towards your shoulder.
Do 10 reps on each arm.
Tendon glide
Arm tendon glide
Tendon glides help facilitate movement between tendons and nerves, optimizing their function in unison.
Begin with your fingers extended straight out, then bend them at the middle joints into a hook fist position followed by a full fist position where all fingers are curled into the palm.
Finally, revert to the extended straight finger position.
Repeat this sequence 10 times.
Rotate
Forearm pronation and supination
This exercise involves rotational movements that activate the nerves in your forearm.
Hold a hammer or stick vertically in one hand with your elbow at a 90-degree angle by your side.
Rotate your forearm to bring the hammer/stick from pointing upward to pointing downward (pronation), then back upward (supination).
Do two sets of 15 repetitions on each side.
Bend & extend
Elbow flexion and extension
Elbow flexion and extension exercises directly address nerve sensitivity by promoting movement through its pathway along the length of the arm.
Sit or stand with arms at sides holding light weights (one to two pounds).
Keeping shoulders relaxed, slowly bend elbows lifting weights towards shoulders then extend arms back down, fully straightening them again without locking elbows at the bottom of movement; complete three sets of 12 repetitions.