Practice these exercises to improve mobility and strength
What's the story
The greater trochanter is a key component of the hip joint, serving as the attachment point for muscles that enable us to walk, run, and jump.
Strengthening these muscles can greatly improve mobility and reduce pain for many people.
This article provides a selection of five exercises specifically designed to strengthen and stabilize the greater trochanter, offering a simple way to enhance hip function.
Leg raises
Side-lying leg raises
To perform side-lying leg raises, simply lie down on one side with your legs extended straight.
Slowly raise your top leg towards the ceiling while keeping it straight, then lower it back down.
Perform 10 to 15 repetitions before switching to the other side.
This exercise targets and strengthens your abductor muscles, which are essential for hip stability.
Clamshells
Clamshells for hip stability
This exercise targets the outer hip muscles, which are crucial for stability.
Lie on your side with hips and knees bent at 45 degrees.
Keeping feet together, open your top knee as far as you can without shifting your pelvis or lower back.
Pause at the top before closing back down gently.
Aim for 10 to 15 repetitions per side to effectively engage and strengthen these stabilizing muscles.
Bridging
Bridging for core and hip strength
Bridges not only target the gluteus maximus but also activate the core muscles, which provide crucial support for pelvic stability.
Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.
Push through your heels and raise your hips off the floor by squeezing your glutes, hamstrings, and pelvic muscles.
Hold for 3 seconds before slowly lowering back down.
Repeat 10 times.
Hip abductions
Standing hip abductions
Standing hip abductions target your abductor muscles, essential for stabilizing each step when walking or running.
Stand beside a wall/chair for support if required.
Keep one leg grounded while lifting the other out to the side, avoiding significant torso tilt.
Focus on control, not height of leg lift initially.
Do 10 reps before changing sides.
Theraband squats
Squats with Theraband around thighs
To activate and strengthen hip stabilizers, particularly those attached to the greater trochanter, incorporate resistance using a theraband around your thighs during squats.
Start with feet shoulder-width apart, band positioned just above knees.
Lower into a squat while keeping tension on the band.
Actively push knees out against the resistance of the band, avoiding letting them cave inward.
Complete eight to 12 squats, emphasizing proper form throughout each repetition.