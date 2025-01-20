Tone your facial muscles with these 5 exercises
What's the story
The procerus muscle, situated between your eyebrows, is responsible for many facial expressions, most notably frowning.
Constant contraction and release over years can cause deep wrinkles to form.
By strengthening and toning the procerus muscle, you can minimize the prominence of these lines, enhancing your overall facial appearance.
This article provides a list of five effective exercises to tone the procerus muscle.
Technique 1
Forehead compression
To start toning your procerus muscle, begin with forehead compressions.
Position both hands on your forehead with fingers spread wide.
Apply gentle downward pressure while attempting to frown by bringing your eyebrows together.
The resistance provided by your hands will target the procerus muscle.
Maintain this contraction for five seconds before releasing.
Perform this exercise 10 times for maximum benefit.
Technique 2
Eyebrow lifts
Eyebrow lifts strengthen the procerus muscle.
Sit or stand comfortably and position a finger above each eyebrow.
Apply downward pressure with your fingers as you try to lift your eyebrows, creating resistance.
This exercise specifically works the procerus and the frontalis muscles of the forehead.
Do three sets of 10 repetitions daily for the best results.
Technique 3
Focused frowning
This is a super easy exercise for the procerus muscle.
Without pushing down with your hands, attempt to draw your eyebrows together and downwards, like you are frowning.
Hold this position for five seconds, then release and relax your face.
Make sure you're only focusing on moving the area between your eyebrows - this will help to isolate the procerus muscle and effectively work on it.
Technique 4
Nose wrinkling
By wrinkling your nose, you exercise your procerus muscle (along with other nasal muscles) by scrunching your nose up and down.
Imagine you're reacting to a bad odor and need to wrinkle your nose, but keep the rest of your face as relaxed as possible.
You should feel a small downward tug between your eyebrows, which means your procerus muscle is getting a workout.
Technique 5
Relaxation and stretching
Just as you would after exercising any other muscle group, it's crucial to relax and stretch your worked-out facial muscles to avoid stiffness and encourage flexibility.
After performing exercises one to four, gently massage the area between your eyebrows with upward strokes using two fingers from each hand or apply gentle pressure with a warm cloth over that area for one minute.