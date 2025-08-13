Elbow exercises you must try today

Improving elbow flexibility is key to maintaining a full range of motion and preventing injuries. Focused rotational exercises can greatly improve the flexibility of your elbows, enabling better performance in daily activities and sports. These exercises target the muscles and tendons around the elbow joint, promoting elasticity and strength. By adding these movements to your routine, you can get greater mobility and reduce stiffness.

Tip 1 Wrist rotations for elbow mobility Wrist rotations are also a simple yet effective exercise to improve your elbow flexibility. Start with extending your arm forward with your palm facing down. Gradually rotate your wrist in circular motion, first clockwise then counterclockwise. Repeat ten rotations in both directions for both arms. This exercise loosens the muscles attached to the elbow joint and improves overall flexibility.

Tip 2 Forearm twists to boost flexibility Forearm twists are also a great exercise for improving elbow flexibility. Sit or stand with your arms by your sides, elbows bent at 90 degrees. Twist your forearms so that your palms face upwards, then twist them back so that they face downwards. Repeat the motion 10 times on either side to stretch and strengthen the muscles surrounding the elbow.

Tip 3 Supination and pronation movements Supination and pronation exercises involve rotating the forearm with an immobile upper arm. Grab a lightweight object like a small dumbbell or water bottle in one hand with the arm extended parallel to the ground. Rotate the forearm such that the palm faces up (supination), then rotate it back facing down (pronation). Repeat this 10 times on each side to improve your rotational capacity.