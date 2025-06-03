Do these exercises for stronger elbow
Strength in elbow extension is essential for many daily activities and sports.
By strengthening the muscles involved in extending the elbow, particularly the triceps, you can enhance arm function, decrease injury risk, and improve performance in activities requiring pushing movements.
This article details five effective exercises to build strength in your elbow extension without requiring fancy equipment or a personal trainer!
Tricep dips for beginners
Tricep dips work the primary muscles responsible for extending the elbow.
Sit on the edge of a bench with your hands next to your hips.
Slide your hips forward, bend your elbows to lower your body, then push back up.
Complete three sets of eight to 12 repetitions.
To make it easier, keep the knees bent.
Overhead lifts
Overhead tricep extensions
Overhead tricep extensions target the triceps.
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell with both hands overhead.
Bend your elbows to lower the dumbbell behind your head, then extend your arms to return to the starting position.
Perform three sets of 10 repetitions, choosing a weight that allows you to maintain proper form.
Band work
Resistance band pushdowns
Resistance band pushdowns offer constant tension on the triceps during both the concentric and eccentric phases of movement, maximizing muscle activation.
Simply anchor a resistance band overhead and hold it with both hands.
Keeping your elbows locked at your sides, push down until your arms are fully extended, then slowly return to the starting position.
Three sets of 12 reps are enough for most people.
Grip focus
Close-grip bench press
The close-grip bench press targets the triceps by utilizing a narrower grip.
Lie on a bench, holding the barbell with a grip slightly narrower than shoulder-width.
Lower the bar towards your chest by bending your elbows, then extend your arms to press up.
Perform three sets of eight reps, avoiding harsh lockout of your elbows.
Advanced positioning
Diamond push-ups
Diamond push-ups enhance tricep activation by positioning hands closer together under chest level, creating a diamond shape with thumbs and index fingers.
This variation significantly challenges elbow extensors during the push-up motion compared to standard versions, effectively strengthening them with proper form and consistent practice.
Begin with two sets of six reps, progressively increasing as strength allows, while maintaining form to ensure safety and effectiveness in exercise execution.