How to make calming playdough with chamomile oil
What's the story
Making your own playdough is a fun and hands-on way to encourage creativity.
And, by adding chamomile oil to the mix, you're not only creating a more immersive sensory experience but also a calming one that's perfect for both kids and adults.
This article will show you easy and effective ways to incorporate chamomile oil into your homemade playdough creations.
Calm
The calming effect of chamomile
Chamomile oil is a popular choice for relaxation and stress relief.
Incorporating it into playdough can create a calming play experience, particularly for children who may be anxious or sensitive to overstimulation.
A few drops of chamomile oil blended into your dough mixture can transform playtime into a peaceful retreat.
Creativity
Boosting creativity with scent
Turns out, smells have a big impact on how we feel and think!
By infusing chamomile oil into homemade playdough, not only do you create a lovely sensory experience, but you also supercharge creativity.
The soothing aroma of chamomile promotes relaxation and focus, leading to more intricate and imaginative playdough creations. Who knew playtime could be so zen!
Recipe
Easy recipe integration
Adding chamomile oil to your homemade playdough recipe is super easy.
Simply add five to six drops of chamomile essential oil for every two cups of flour in your recipe during the mixing process.
Make sure the oil is well incorporated into the dough for an even scent and calming effect throughout all your playdough pieces.
Safety
Safety first: Choosing the right oil
When choosing chamomile oil for playdough, always select high-quality, therapeutic-grade essential oils that are safe for topical use.
It's important to make sure the oil you choose doesn't contain any additives or synthetic fragrances that could be harmful if ingested or come into contact with sensitive skin.
Always read labels carefully before purchasing.
Storage
Longevity and storage tips
To keep your chamomile-infused playdough smelling fresh and feeling soft, make sure to store it in an airtight container when not in use.
When kept sealed at room temperature, homemade playdough with essential oils can last for a good six months.
Should you notice any loss of scent or change in texture over time, it's best to whip up a new batch to keep those sensory benefits at their peak.