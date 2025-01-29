Improve your oral health with five facial exercises
The parotid gland is an important part of our oral health and needs regular exercise to work well.
Just as with any other part of the body, targeted exercises can improve its health and efficiency.
This article explores five easy facial exercises that can help strengthen the muscles around your parotid gland.
These exercises might help increase saliva production and improve your oral hygiene.
Jaw movements
Gentle jaw movements for parotid activation
Start by slowly opening and closing your mouth. The idea is to do it in a way that there's no strain on your muscles - it should be a fluid motion.
Do it 10 times.
This easy exercise stimulates blood circulation around the parotid glands, helping them work better.
Because it's so simple and can be done anywhere, anytime, it's easy to incorporate it into your daily routine.
Smile stretch
The smile stretch for muscle tone
Tone up: Start by holding a big, wide smile - engage those facial muscles! Then, slowly relax back to a neutral expression.
Repeat this 10 times to help improve muscle tone around the parotid area.
Not only does this exercise help to activate the glands, but it also leads to a more toned facial appearance over time.
Neck tilts
Neck tilts for improved circulation
To improve parotid gland health, add neck tilts to your daily routine. Simply tilt your head back as if looking up at the sky, then return to a neutral position with a gentle, fluid motion.
Repeating this action five times increases circulation to the neck and lower face area.
Enhanced blood flow indirectly benefits the parotid glands, optimizing their function and contributing to overall oral health.
Tongue presses
Tongue presses for saliva production
To increase saliva production, push your tongue HARD against the roof of your mouth. Hold it there for five seconds and then let go.
Repeat this exercise ten times.
This action helps stimulate the parotid gland, a crucial player in digestive health and maintaining oral hygiene.
By doing this exercise daily, you can ensure your parotid gland stays healthy!
Massage techniques
Facial massage techniques
With your fingertips, apply gentle pressure and use circular motions to massage the area along your jawline and near your ears where your parotid glands are located.
Dedicate one minute to each side daily.
This not only provides a sense of relaxation but also directly stimulates your glands through gentle pressure and movement, promoting healthy function and saliva production.