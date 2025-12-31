Africa's most extreme ultra-marathons: A list

Africa is home to some of the most challenging ultra-marathons, making it a paradise for trail running enthusiasts. These races offer not just physical challenges but also a chance to experience the continent's diverse landscapes and cultures. From the rugged terrains of the Sahara to the lush trails of the Drakensberg, each race offers a unique experience. Here are five epic trail running ultra-marathons in Africa that promise adventure and endurance testing.

#1 Sahara Desert Ultra Marathon The Sahara Desert Ultra Marathon tests runners with its vast, sandy terrains and scorching heat. Spanning over 250 kilometers, this race demands meticulous preparation and resilience. Participants navigate through dunes and rocky paths while dealing with extreme temperatures. The marathon also offers an opportunity to witness the desert's beauty, from stunning sunsets to unique wildlife adapted to this harsh environment.

#2 Comrades Marathon: A South African legend One of the world's oldest and most iconic ultra-marathons, the Comrades Marathon, is held in South Africa. The race, which is 89 kilometers long, runs between Durban and Pietermaritzburg, and draws thousands of runners from around the world every year. The course is hilly, with steep climbs and descents, making it a true test of endurance. Participants get to experience South Africa's diverse landscapes and vibrant culture along the way.

#3 Mount Kenya Ultra: A scenic challenge Set against the stunning backdrop of Mount Kenya, this ultra-marathon offers runners a scenic yet challenging course. The race covers approximately 100 kilometers through dense forests, alpine meadows, and rocky terrains at high altitudes. Participants face unpredictable weather conditions but are rewarded with breathtaking views of one of Africa's highest peaks.

#4 Drakensberg Grand Traverse: Rugged beauty The Drakensberg Grand Traverse is a 300-kilometer-long trek across South Africa's Drakensberg Mountains. It is reserved for only the most experienced trail runners. The route goes through rugged terrain with steep ascents and descents, and unpredictable weather. But, it also offers stunning views of valleys and peaks, making the effort worth it for those who dare to take on this challenge.