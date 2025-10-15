Asia's most stunning national parks: A list

Asia is home to some of the most stunning national parks, but not all of them are swarmed by tourists. For those looking for a quiet retreat in nature, these lesser-known parks are perfect. They offer a chance to connect with nature without the crowd. From lush forests to serene lakes, these parks promise peace and beauty. Here are five such hidden gems.

#1 Tranquil beauty of Khao Sok National Park Khao Sok National Park in Thailand features ancient rainforests and stunning limestone cliffs. The park is home to diverse wildlife, including elephants and gibbons. You can take a boat tour on Cheow Lan Lake or hike through the dense jungle trails. The park's tranquil atmosphere makes it perfect for birdwatching and photography enthusiasts.

#2 Serene landscapes of Zhangjiajie National Forest Park Famous for its towering sandstone pillars, Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China inspired the floating mountains in Avatar. While the park is famous, you can still find peaceful spots away from the main attractions. Walking through its winding paths, you can enjoy panoramic views of the unique rock formations and lush greenery. Early morning visits guarantee solitude, letting you soak in the park's serene beauty.

#3 Peaceful retreat at Mount Rinjani National Park Mount Rinjani National Park in Indonesia is famous for its volcanic peak and stunning crater lake. The park offers trekking routes that lead through dense forests and grassy savannahs. While the trek to the summit is challenging, it rewards you with breathtaking views at sunrise. The lower trails offer opportunities for camping under starry skies, away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

#4 Quiet exploration of Bukhansan National Park Located near Seoul, South Korea, Bukhansan National Park provides a peaceful escape from urban life. The park features granite peaks and clear streams, ideal for hiking enthusiasts looking for solitude in nature. With several trails of varying difficulty levels, visitors can explore the park's diverse ecosystems, from dense forests to rocky outcrops, all while enjoying panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.