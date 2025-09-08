Espadrilles: The timeless footwear you need

Espadrilles have been the go-to summer footwear choice owing to the lightweight and versatility factor. These shoes, which originated from the Pyrenees, are typically made of canvas/cotton fabric and a flexible sole of esparto rope. Their breathable material makes them perfect for warm weather, while their simple yet stylish look allows them to be worn with anything. Here's why espadrilles never go out of style and how to wear them this summer.

#1 Versatile style options From slip-ons to lace-ups and wedges, espadrilles are available in numerous styles. This variety makes sure that there's a pair for every occasion, be it a casual beach outing or a more formal event. The simplicity of their design makes them pair easily with both casual and semi-formal wear. Be it shorts or a sundress, espadrilles lend an element of laid-back elegance to any outfit.

#2 Comfortable summer wear If there's one thing we all love about espadrilles, it's the comfort they provide. Since espadrilles are made using breathable material such as canvas or cotton, they keep your feet cool on hot summer days. The soles made of natural fibers ensure cushioning and flexibility, making them the perfect choice for walking long distances. Unlike some other styles, espadrilles stay pleasant all day long.

#3 Eco-friendly footwear choice Espadrilles are generally made from sustainable materials like jute or esparto grass for the soles and organic cotton for the uppers. This makes them a more eco-friendly choice than synthetic options which can pollute the environment during manufacturing processes. Wearing espadrilles not only supports eco-friendly fashion but also encourages traditional craftsmanship techniques that have been passed down from generations.