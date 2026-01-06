These coastal islands in Estonia are certainly worth visiting

Estonia is home to a number of serene coastal islands that make for the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. These islands are characterized by stunning natural beauty, rich wildlife, and a peaceful atmosphere. They are perfect for those looking for a quiet retreat in the lap of nature. Here are some of Estonia's most tranquil coastal islands.

Saaremaa Saaremaa: Estonia's largest island Saaremaa is Estonia's largest island and is famous for its unique landscape and diverse ecosystems. The island features ancient windmills, limestone cliffs, and dense forests. Visitors can explore the Vilsandi National Park, which is home to a variety of bird species. The island's calm beaches and low traffic make it an ideal spot for relaxation.

Hiiumaa Hiiumaa: A nature lover's paradise Hiiumaa is the second-largest island in Estonia and is known for its pristine nature reserves. The island features beautiful lighthouses, sandy beaches, and dense forests. You can hike through the Kardla Nature Reserve or visit the Tahkuna Lighthouse for stunning views of the Baltic Sea. Hiiumaa's peaceful environment makes it perfect for those looking to connect with nature.

Muhu Muhu: A cultural gem Muhu Island is famous for its rich cultural heritage and traditional Estonian architecture. The island features charming villages with centuries-old wooden houses. Visitors can explore the Muhu Museum to learn about local history and customs. The calm waters around Muhu make it perfect for kayaking or sailing enthusiasts looking for a peaceful adventure.

Vormsi Vormsi: A hidden gem Vormsi is a small island that is often overlooked by tourists but offers breathtaking scenery and tranquility. The island is dotted with lush meadows, dense pine forests, and rocky shores. It is home to a variety of wildlife, including seals that can often be seen basking on the rocks along the coastlines. Vormsi's remoteness guarantees an escape from crowded tourist spots.