Unwind at these beautiful coastal spots in Estonia
What's the story
Estonia, with its stunning coastline, is home to some of the most beautiful beaches that remain unexplored by most tourists. These hidden gems provide a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. From pristine sands to clear waters, these beaches are perfect for a quiet day by the sea. Here are five such secret beaches in Estonia that promise serenity and beauty.
#1
Parnu Beach: A tranquil escape
Parnu Beach is famous for its soft sand and shallow waters, making it an ideal spot for families.
The beach is lined with dunes and greenery, providing a peaceful setting for relaxation.
During summer, you can indulge in sunbathing or take a stroll along the promenade. The nearby cafes serve refreshing drinks and snacks, making it even more enjoyable.
#2
Kihnu Island: A remote paradise
Kihnu Island is a remote paradise that can only be reached by ferry. The island is famous for its traditional culture, and stunning natural beauty.
The beach here is surrounded by pine forests and offers stunning views of the Baltic Sea.
You can explore the island on foot or by bicycle, enjoying the calmness of this hidden gem.
#3
Saaremaa Island: Nature's retreat
Saaremaa Island is the largest island in Estonia and is famous for its diverse landscapes and untouched beaches.
The island has limestone cliffs and sandy shores, making it a perfect place for nature lovers.
You can explore the numerous hiking trails, or just relax on the beach, soaking in the tranquility of this serene retreat.
#4
Vormsi Island: A historical haven
Vormsi Island has a rich history, with remnants of Swedish settlements dotting its landscape.
The island's beaches are secluded, surrounded by lush greenery, and crystal-clear waters.
Visitors can enjoy birdwatching or explore historical sites while enjoying the peaceful surroundings.
#5
Hiiumaa Island: A lighthouse experience
Hiiumaa Island is famous for its lighthouses and rugged coastline.
The beaches here are pristine, with soft sand, ideal for long walks or picnics with family and friends.
The island's serene environment is ideal for unwinding away from the city's chaos, making it an ideal destination for those wanting to connect with nature.