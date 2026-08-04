Try these dishes using Ethiopian cabbage
What's the story
Ethiopian cabbage is a versatile vegetable commonly used in many traditional dishes. Famous for its mild flavor and nutritional benefits, it is a staple in Ethiopian cuisine. The cabbage is usually cooked with spices and other vegetables to create hearty meals that are both satisfying and healthy. Here are five traditional Ethiopian dishes that highlight the unique taste of cabbage.
Dish 1
Gomen be'sega
Gomen be'sega is a popular Ethiopian dish where cabbage is cooked with collard greens to make a nutritious meal.
The greens are usually sauteed with onions, garlic, and ginger, giving them a rich flavor.
This dish is usually served as a side dish with injera, the traditional Ethiopian flatbread. The combination of textures and flavors makes it an essential part of many Ethiopian meals.
Dish 2
Atayef gomen
Atayef gomen is another delicious way to enjoy Ethiopian cabbage.
The dish consists of shredded cabbage cooked slowly with tomatoes and spices like cumin and turmeric.
The slow cooking process brings out the natural sweetness of the vegetables, while infusing them with aromatic spices.
Atayef gomen can be enjoyed as a main course or as part of a larger meal spread.
Dish 3
Shiro wot with cabbage
Shiro wot is a famous Ethiopian stew made from ground chickpeas or lentils mixed with spices like berbere powder.
Adding cabbage to this stew makes it even more nutritious without compromising on taste.
The combination of chickpeas or lentils with tender pieces of cabbage makes for a hearty dish that fills you up without being too heavy.
Dish 4
Misir wot with cabbage twist
Misir wot is another beloved Ethiopian stew made from lentils cooked in rich spices such as berbere powder and niter kibbeh (spiced clarified butter).
Adding thinly sliced cabbages adds texture contrast and enhances its nutritional value without overpowering the original flavors.
This twist makes misir wot even more wholesome while retaining its signature taste profile.
Dish 5
Kik alicha featuring cabbage
Kik alicha features split peas cooked gently in turmeric-infused oil until soft but not mushy, then mixed together alongside finely chopped cabbages, which add crunchiness and freshness to each bite.
This dish is perfect when served hot over fluffy injera, making it a delightful experience for anyone who tries it out firsthand!