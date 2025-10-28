End your day right with these calming stretches

Evening stretches can be an effective way to wind down after a long day. They not only help in relaxing the muscles but also improve flexibility and reduce stress levels. For beginners, simple and easy-to-follow stretches are the best way to start. Here are five evening stretches that can be easily incorporated into your routine, providing both physical and mental benefits without requiring much time or space.

Neck relief Neck stretch for relaxation A neck stretch is perfect for relieving tension built up during the day. Sit or stand comfortably with your back straight. Slowly tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a gentle stretch on the opposite side of your neck. Hold for fifteen seconds before switching sides. This stretch helps ease stiffness and improves neck flexibility.

Shoulder ease Shoulder stretch to ease tension To perform a shoulder stretch, stand or sit with your arms at your sides. Raise one arm overhead and bend it at the elbow so that your hand reaches down towards the opposite shoulder blade. Use your other hand to gently push on the elbow for an added stretch. Hold for fifteen seconds on each side to relieve shoulder tension.

Spine flexibility Cat-Cow stretch for spinal flexibility The cat-cow stretch is great for improving spinal flexibility and relieving back pain. Start on all fours with hands directly under shoulders and knees under hips. Inhale as you arch your back (cow position), then exhale as you round it (cat position). Repeat this sequence five times to promote spinal mobility and relaxation.

Leg flexibility Hamstring stretch for leg flexibility A hamstring stretch can help improve leg flexibility over time. Sit on the floor with one leg extended straight out while bending the other leg inward so that its sole rests against the inner thigh of the extended leg. Lean forward gently towards the toes of the extended leg without forcing yourself too much. Hold this position for 20 seconds before switching legs.