Add these stretches to your daily routine

Adding stretching to your everyday schedule can do wonders for your flexibility and well-being. For novices, simple stretches can help the body transition into a more flexible one without straining or injuring it. These stretches can target all muscle groups, helping you improve posture, and preventing injury during workouts. Here are some must-try stretches beginners can practice daily to improve their flexibility.

Tip 1 Neck stretch for tension relief The neck stretch is an effective way to relieve tension and improve flexibility in the neck area. For this stretch, sit or stand with your back straight. Gently tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a slight stretch on the opposite side of your neck. Hold for about 15 to 30 seconds before switching sides. This simple exercise helps in reducing stiffness and enhancing mobility in the neck region.

Tip 2 Shoulder stretch for upper body flexibility Shoulder stretches are important to keep your upper body flexible and free of stiffness. Start by standing tall with feet shoulder-width apart. Take one arm and extend it across your chest, using the opposite hand to gently push it closer to your body until you feel the stretch in your shoulder area. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds and repeat on the other side. Doing this stretch regularly helps improve shoulder mobility.

Tip 3 Hamstring stretch for leg flexibility Hamstring stretches are essential to improve leg flexibility and reduce injuries when exercising (running, cycling, etc.). To do this stretch, sit on the floor with one leg stretched out and the other bent inwards so that its sole rests on the inner thigh of the stretched leg. Lean forward from your hips towards the stretched foot, keeping your back straight, until you feel a gentle pull along your hamstring muscles.