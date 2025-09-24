Exercise and muscle growth: Myth v/s facts

Muscle growth is often surrounded by myths that can confuse even the most seasoned fitness enthusiasts. These myths can lead to ineffective workout routines and nutritional choices. Knowing what is true and what is not, is important for anyone looking to build muscle efficiently. This article aims to debunk some common myths about exercise and muscle growth, giving you insights into how to achieve your fitness goals.

#1 Lifting heavy weights is a must One common myth is that you have to lift heavy weights to build muscle. While lifting heavy can help, it's not the only way to grow muscles. Progressive overload, which means gradually increasing weight, reps, or intensity, is key. You can build muscle by focusing on form and consistency, even with lighter weights. This approach reduces the risk of injury and ensures sustainable progress over time.

#2 Protein intake has to be super high Another misconception is that you need to consume an excessive amount of protein for muscle growth. While protein is essential for repairing and building muscles, the average person doesn't require more than 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight daily. Overconsumption can put stress on the kidneys and lead to other health issues without providing additional benefits for muscle gain.

#3 Cardio hinders muscle growth Many believe that doing cardio will hinder their gains in strength training. However, including a moderate amount of cardiovascular exercise in your routine can actually help you recover faster and improve your overall health. The trick is to strike a balance between cardio and strength training without letting one interfere with the other.

#4 Supplements are essential for gains The myth that supplements are essential for muscle growth is widespread among fitness enthusiasts. However, it's important to note that a balanced diet, rich in whole foods, can provide most of the nutrients required for optimal muscle development. Supplements may help in certain cases, but they are not a substitute for a healthy diet and consistent exercise regimen. Focusing on natural food sources first is the best way to support your fitness goals.