Top mountain hikes every adventurer should try
What's the story
Africa is home to some of the world's most beautiful mountain ranges, providing adventure junkies with thrilling hikes.
From the iconic Mount Kilimanjaro to the lesser known peaks, these mountains give you a chance to witness an incredible diversity of landscapes and ecosystems.
Whether you're an experienced hiker or a beginner looking for a challenge, Africa's highest peaks promise you unforgettable experiences and stunning views.
Kilimanjaro trek
Conquer Mount Kilimanjaro
Africa's tallest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, rises to a height of 5,895 meters. It draws thousands of hikers every year, who hope to reach its summit.
The trek is divided into several routes, each offering a different level of difficulty and beauty.
The Marangu Route is favored by beginners, thanks to its gradual ascent and hut accommodations.
The Machame Route is steeper, with panoramic views.
Kenya Climb
Discover Mount Kenya's beauty
Africa's second-highest peak stands at 5,199 meters, Mount Kenya, located in central Kenya, provides various trekking routes through dense forests and alpine meadows.
The Sirimon Route is preferred for its gentle slopes and an abundance of wildlife sightings along the way.
Experienced climbers may choose the arduous Batian Peak ascent via technical rock climbing routes.
Rwenzori hike
Experience Rwenzori Mountains' mystique
The Rwenzori Mountains in Uganda are popularly known as the "Mountains of the Moon".
With their mystical charm and unique flora, the mountains offer an adventurous hiking experience with the snow-capped peaks rising as high as 5,109 meters.
Trekkers can hike through glacial lakes and dense forests, encountering rare plant species that are not found anywhere else on Earth.
Simien Trekking
Ascend Simien Mountains' heights
Ethiopia's Simien Mountains are famous for their dramatic landscapes, with jagged peaks towering over 4,500 meters above sea level.
This UNESCO World Heritage Site features mind-blowing hikes across deep valleys filled with endemic wildlife like gelada baboons and Ethiopian wolves.
The trek also treats hikers with breathtaking views across expansive plateaus studded with ancient rock formations.