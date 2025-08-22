Andaman Islands: 5 must-try adventures

With pristine beaches and lush forests, the Andaman Islands promise thrilling adventures to excitement seekers. From scuba diving at Havelock Island to trekking in Madhuban, the islands have a lot to offer to the adrenaline junkies and those craving for new experiences. Explore the vibrant marine life or navigate through serene mangroves, the Andaman Islands are waiting to be discovered by you.

#1 Scuba diving in Havelock Island Havelock Island is also famous for scuba diving. The island's crystal-clear waters and rich marine life make it a perfect place for beginners and seasoned divers alike. From diving courses to experienced instructors, everything is available for you to explore the crystal waters of the island. Dive sites like Elephant Beach and Lighthouse give you a chance to encounter colorful coral reefs, schools of fish and even sea turtles.

#2 Snorkeling at North Bay Island North Bay Island is known for its exhilarating snorkeling experiences. The shallow waters surrounding the island are filled with colorful coral reefs and a range of marine species. Snorkelers can get up close with clownfish, parrotfish, and other exotic creatures without requiring any prior experience or equipment other than a snorkel mask.

#3 Trekking in Madhuban Madhuban also gives trekking enthusiasts a chance to explore the dense forests of the Andaman Islands. The trek from Mount Harriet to Madhuban is especially popular for its scenic beauty and rich biodiversity. Trekkers can spot the unique flora and fauna native to this region and enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

#4 Sea walking at Elephant Beach Elephant Beach on Havelock Island also provides tourists with a unique sea walking experience. The activity lets participants walk on the ocean bed with special helmets that provide air from above water level. It is an excellent way for non-swimmers or those uncomfortable with diving to explore underwater life up close without any prior training required.