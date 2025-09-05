5 most scenic railway routes in Darjeeling

Nestled in the Indian Himalayas, Darjeeling is famous for its stunning landscapes and lovely railways. UNESCO World Heritage Site Darjeeling Himalayan Railway offers travelers a unique opportunity to witness the beauty of this region. Here are five beautiful railway routes that highlight the mesmerizing vistas and cultural richness of Darjeeling. Each of these routes gives a different perspective of this beautiful place, making it a must-see when visiting this magical destination.

Route 1 The iconic toy train journey The Toy Train journey from New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling is probably the most iconic railway route in the region. Spanning around 88 kms, this narrow-gauge railway treats passengers with sweeping views of verdant tea gardens and cloudy mountains. The train moves slowly, giving travelers plenty of time to absorb the calm of the environment. This route is especially frequented by tourists looking for a real feel of Darjeeling's beauty.

Route 2 Batasia Loop: A spiraling wonder Just outside Darjeeling town lies the engineering marvel, Batasia Loop. This spiral track enables trains to deal with steep gradients, while providing passengers with spectacular views of Mount Kanchenjunga and surrounding valleys. While trains wind their way through this loop, visitors can also visit the nearby war memorial dedicated to Gorkha soldiers who sacrificed their lives for India.

Route 3 Kurseong: A journey through tea gardens The railway route from Kurseong to Darjeeling takes travelers through some of the most beautiful tea gardens in India. As trains wind their way up through verdant hillsides dotted with tea bushes, passengers are treated to stunning vistas at every turn. This journey gives you a taste of local culture and history, as well as one thing that makes Darjeeling famous globally—its exquisite teas.

Route 4 Mahanadi: Crossing bridges over valleys The Mahanadi section also features some stunning bridges over deep valleys on its way from Siliguri Junction Station (NJP) up the heights (towards Ghum or beyond till the town itself). All while giving incredible views over vast stretches beneath them. These crossings give you a glimpse of how nature marries beautifully with human innovation in these mountains where railways have become a way of life too.