Snowmobiling in Iceland: A thrilling adventure awaits

Iceland 's geothermal hot springs, best explored via snowmobile, make for a unique adventure. The activity combines the excitement of snowmobiling with the serene beauty of natural hot springs. As you traverse snowy landscapes, you'll see breathtaking views and relax in warm waters amidst ice. Here's all you need to know for an unforgettable Icelandic wilderness experience.

#1 Choosing the right snowmobile tour Picking the right snowmobile tour is key to having a successful adventure. Look at the duration, difficulty level, and size of the group while selecting a tour. Some tours include additional activities such as glacier hiking or ice caves visit. Make sure your selected tour has experienced guides who can give safety instructions and tell you about the region's geology and history.

#2 Essential gear for snowmobiling To enjoy your snowmobiling adventure in comfort and safety, proper gear is a must. Wear layers to cope with changing weather conditions, including thermal undergarments, waterproof outerwear, gloves, and sturdy boots. While helmets are usually provided by tour operators, do confirm this in advance. Sunglasses or goggles are advisable to protect your eyes from glare coming off snow-covered landscapes.

#3 Understanding geothermal hot springs Iceland's geothermal hot springs are created by volcanic activity beneath the surface of the Earth. These natural pools differ in temperature and mineral content, providing unique bathing experiences. Before you enter any hot spring, check its temperature to ensure it's safe for bathing. Some can be too hot for comfort or safety.