These must-try jackfruit recipes will blow your mind
What's the story
From savory curries to refreshing salads, jackfruit has been taking over the vegetarian cuisine lately.
The versatile tropical fruit is a delight to work with, thanks to its unique texture and flavor-absorbing capabilities.
You can use it in a variety of dishes, making the perfect alternative for anyone looking for plant-based options.
Here, we explore five distinct vegetarian recipes featuring this remarkable fruit.
Flavorful curry
Spicy jackfruit curry
Spicy jackfruit curry is another delicious dish that combines tender jackfruit with aromatic spices.
The young green jackfruit is cooked along with onions, tomatoes, and a blend of spices like cumin and coriander.
The curry goes well with rice or flatbreads, making it a hearty meal option for those looking to explore new flavors in their vegetarian diet.
Tasty tacos
Jackfruit tacos with fresh salsa
Jackfruit tacos serve as an exciting twist on the classic dish.
The shredded jackfruit imitates the texture of pulled ingredients and soaks up the flavors of spices like paprika and cumin.
Accompanied by a fresh salsa made from tomatoes, onions, and cilantro, these tacos make for a refreshing yet filling meal option for any occasion.
Savory sandwiches
BBQ jackfruit sandwiches
BBQ jackfruit sandwiches have the perfect smoky flavor profile for informal dining.
The jackfruit is simmered in barbecue sauce till it becomes tender and flavorful.
Served on toasted buns with coleslaw or pickles, these sandwiches make a great choice for picnics or gatherings where you want to impress guests with something different.
Refreshing salad
Thai-inspired jackfruit salad
A Thai-inspired jackfruit salad has ripe jackfruit slices mixed with lime juice, peanuts, mint leaves, and chili peppers.
This sweet and tangy balance makes for a great appetizer or main course during warm weather.
It's a light meal choice for those looking for healthy alternatives without compromising on taste from traditional global cuisines.
Comforting soup
Creamy jackfruit coconut soup
Creamy jackfruit coconut soup combines a rich coconut milk base with infused lemongrass and ginger, to give you a comforting bowl of warmth.
It's a dish relished all year round, but particularly in colder seasons when you want something soothing and nourishing.
It fills you up pretty well and quickly with few ingredients and even lesser prep time, giving you maximum comfort and ease if you want to try something new.