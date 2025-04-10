For hikers: Explore these lesser-known volcano trails
Hiking volcano trails is an adventure of a lifetime for nature lovers.
Most popular trails are well-trodden, but there are lesser-known paths that promise an equally exhilarating experience sans the crowd.
These hidden gems let hikers reconnect with nature in a more personal way.
Here are some off-the-beaten-path volcano trails across the globe, what makes each one special, and how to prepare for your journey.
Rinjani Trails
Discover Mount Rinjani's hidden paths
Mount Rinjani in Indonesia is famous for its gorgeous views and treks.
But, beyond the popular trails, exists a maze of obscure trails that promise peace and incredible scenery.
These paths meander through dense forests and tranquil lakes, offering a unique view of this beautiful volcano.
Hikers must be ready to face steep climbs and erratic weather, but will be treated with sweeping views, away from touristy places.
Quilotoa Loop
Trek through Ecuador's Quilotoa Loop
While the Quilotoa Loop in Ecuador is renowned for its crater lake, many tourists overlook its quieter trails.
These paths skirt through secluded villages where tourists can soak in the local culture.
The terrain changes from rolling hills to treacherous cliffs, providing varied landscapes at every bend.
It's important to carry enough water and snacks, as facilities are limited on these routes.
Askja Caldera
Explore Iceland's Askja Caldera
Askja Caldera in Iceland showcases an out-of-this-world landscape with its volcanic craters and geothermal features.
While most tourists head to nearby attractions, adventurous hikers can take some less-traveled paths around Askja itself.
The area is famous for its stark beauty and geological wonders but requires careful navigation due to changing conditions underfoot.
Pacaya paths
Venture into Guatemala's Pacaya Volcano
Pacaya Volcano near Antigua provides various hiking opportunities other than the usual guided tours up its slopes.
For independent trekkers, secluded routes passing through lava fields or thick forests can be found, filled with wildlife sightings if lucky enough!
Proper footwear is important here, not just because of uneven ground but also sharp volcanic rocks strewn across these areas.
Ensuring you have sturdy boots before heading off on your adventure is key!