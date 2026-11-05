How caraway is used in African cuisine
What's the story
Caraway, a spice with a distinctive flavor, is a staple in many African cuisines. It lends a special touch to the dishes, enhancing the taste and aroma. From stews to breads, caraway is used in different ways across the continent. Here are five African dishes that highlight the versatility of caraway and how it makes traditional recipes even more delicious.
Dish 1
Moroccan caraway bread
Moroccan caraway bread is a staple in many households.
The bread is made with flour, water, yeast, and caraway seeds. The seeds give the bread a nutty flavor that goes well with different meals.
This bread is usually served with soups or salads, and it can also be eaten as a snack on its own.
Dish 2
Ethiopian lentil stew with caraway
Ethiopian lentil stew is another dish that uses caraway to perfection.
The stew is made with lentils, tomatoes, onions, garlic, and spices including cumin and coriander. Caraway seeds are added to give depth to the flavor profile of the dish.
This hearty stew is usually served over injera, a traditional Ethiopian flatbread.
Dish 3
Tunisian vegetable tagine infused with caraway
Tunisian vegetable tagine is a slow-cooked dish that brings out the best of vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and zucchini.
The addition of caraway seeds makes the tagine aromatic and flavorful.
It's usually cooked in a clay pot called a tagine and goes well with couscous or rice.
Dish 4
Egyptian rice pilaf seasoned with caraway
Egyptian rice pilaf uses caraway seeds for seasoning, along with other spices like cinnamon and cloves.
The rice pilaf makes for an aromatic side dish that goes well with grilled vegetables or legumes.
The subtle taste of caraway makes this simple dish all the more appealing without overpowering other flavors.
Dish 5
South African cabbage curry featuring caraway
In South Africa, cabbage curry is a favorite comfort food during colder months. Caraway seeds are added to this curry to bring out its warmth and spice.
The dish uses cabbage, tomatoes, onions, and spices like turmeric and cumin.
It makes for a hearty meal when served with rice or flatbreads, like roti or naan.