Exploring Argentina's unique wedding traditions
What's the story
Argentina, known for its vibrant culture and the fiery tango, boasts a rich tradition of unique wedding customs.
These combine European influences with indigenous elements, resulting in colorful and lively celebrations.
This blog post delves into five unique Argentine wedding traditions that showcase the nation's cultural diversity, providing inspiration for couples who wish to incorporate these customs into their own celebrations.
Midnight I do's
The midnight wedding ceremony
In Argentina, saying "I do" is a late-night affair!
Wedding ceremonies typically kick off at 9 p.m., with the real party getting started around midnight.
This custom fits perfectly with the Argentine rhythm of life, where late dinners and early morning adventures are the norm.
A midnight wedding lets guests dance the night away until sunrise, capturing the country's passion for life and love of celebration.
First tango
Tango dance by the newlyweds
In Argentina, a wedding without the passionate embrace of the tango is unthinkable.
The highlight of the night is the newlyweds' first dance, traditionally a tango piece.
The anticipation builds as the guests await this moment of passion and unity, the quintessential expression of Argentine romance.
To make sure this part of the celebration is picture-perfect, couples spend months taking tango lessons to prepare for their big day.
Dulce Delight
Sweet treats and pastries galore
At Argentine weddings, you won't find a traditional wedding cake.
Instead, guests are treated to a lavish mesa dulce overflowing with alfajores, pastafrola, and a plethora of European-inspired pastries.
This spread not only reflects Argentina's Italian and Spanish heritage but also serves as a testament to the nation's culinary prowess.
The sweet table is more than a gastronomic delight; it's a love letter to the nation's rich culinary history.
Coins of promise
Symbolic coins exchange - Las Arras
A beautiful tradition in Argentine weddings is the exchange of coins called las arras.
In this ceremony, 13 coins are given from groom to bride and sometimes passed back and forth, signifying the couple's pledge to mutually support each other materially and spiritually.
While rooted in religion, this tradition is seen by many modern couples as a meaningful expression of equality, mutual respect, and shared responsibility.
Gaucho garb
Colorful Bombachas de Campo gift exchange
In certain parts of Argentina, especially those with deep gaucho (Argentinian cowboys) traditions, brides often present their grooms with a pair of bombachas de campo (gaucho pants) on their wedding day.
This tradition pays tribute to Argentina's rural past and signifies the promise of a peaceful home.
Although not all modern couples follow this custom, it brings a special Argentine flavor when incorporated into wedding celebrations.