What's the story

Butterscotch, known for its decadent, buttery flavor and caramel-like sweetness, serves as a secret weapon in many bakers' arsenals.

Whether you're making cookies, cakes, or anything in between, adding butterscotch can elevate even the simplest of recipes to something truly special.

Discover five creative ways to use butterscotch in your baking, putting a unique spin on classic desserts and creating new favorites.