How to make extraordinary vegetable skewers

If you want a smoky twist to fresh produce, barbecued vegetable skewers are the way to go. By trying out new ingredients and combinations, you can take your grilling game to a whole new level. Here's all about innovative elements that can make your ordinary vegetable skewers extraordinary. From quirky marinades to unusual vegetables, these will inspire you to create memorable dishes for your next barbecue get-together.

Tip 1 Unique marinades for flavor boost Experimenting with different marinades can take your vegetable skewers to a whole new level of flavor. Use a mixture of olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and herbs like rosemary or thyme for a Mediterranean flavor. Or, use an Asian-inspired marinade with soy sauce, ginger, and sesame oil. Let the vegetables soak in these flavors for at least thirty minutes before grilling to ensure they absorb the marinade well.

Tip 2 Incorporating uncommon vegetables Adding less common vegetables can introduce new textures and tastes to your skewers. Consider using baby corn, okra, or even radishes, along with traditional choices like bell peppers and zucchini. These veggies not only add visual appeal but also provide varied flavors that complement each other when grilled together.

Tip 3 Using fruits for sweetness Adding fruits to your vegetable skewers adds a beautiful natural sweetness that complements the savory notes so well. Pineapple chunks or peach slices are perfect options, especially when combined with vegetables like red onions or cherry tomatoes. The fruit sugars will caramelize while grilling, resulting in rich depth in the taste of skewers, making them an unforgettable part of your barbecue menu.