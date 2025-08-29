You must visit these thermal springs in India

India has some of the most unique thermal springs that can melt away all your worries. These natural beauties are spread across the country, offering a therapeutic experience in a peaceful environment. Ranging from the Himalayan belts to the south of India, these springs allure people with their calmness and revitalizing qualities. Each one of them is unique, making them exciting spots for discovering the magic of nature.

#1 Manikaran Hot Springs: A Himalayan retreat Located in Himachal Pradesh, Manikaran Hot Springs are famous for their healing properties. Believed to have healing effects due to high sulfur content, the water here lets you enjoy a rejuvenating bath, along with scenic mountain views. The temperature of the water ranges between 64 degrees Celsius and 80 degrees Celsius, making it perfect for relaxation and relieving stress.

#2 Tattapani: A soothing escape in Himachal Pradesh Another famous thermal spring destination, Tattapani is known for its warm waters, rich in minerals such as sulfur and magnesium. The place offers a calming experience, amid lush greenery. The temperature of these springs ranges between 60 degrees Celsius and 70 degrees Celsius, which makes the atmosphere pretty inviting for those who want to unwind.

#3 Vashisht Baths: Ancient healing waters Located at a short distance from Manali, Vashisht Baths are famous for their antiquity and healing properties. These hot springs are said to cure a number of ailments because of their mineral-rich composition. Ranging between 43 degrees Celsius and 47 degrees Celsius, Vashisht Baths offer a relaxing atmosphere where you could soak away your worries while enjoying picturesque views.