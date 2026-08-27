5 face-framing braids that will instantly elevate your look
What's the story
Face-framing braids are a great way to add a touch of elegance to any hairstyle. They not only enhance your facial features but also lend a unique charm to your look. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, these braids can amp up your style quotient. Here are five enchanting face-framing braid styles that can make heads turn with their beauty and intricacy.
#1
Classic Dutch braid
The classic Dutch braid is an inverted version of the French braid. It sits on top of the hair rather than underneath, giving it a more pronounced look.
To create this style, divide a section of hair at the front into three parts, and cross them over each other, adding more hair as you go.
This braid gives a structured, yet elegant frame around the face.
#2
Waterfall braid
The waterfall braid is a beautiful twist on traditional braiding techniques.
It involves letting some strands fall freely while braiding others in an interweaving pattern.
This creates an illusion of cascading water, hence the name.
Perfect for special occasions, the waterfall braid adds a delicate touch around the face, enhancing natural beauty without overpowering it.
#3
Fishtail braid twist
The fishtail braid twist is an intricate style that adds texture and dimension to your hairdo.
To achieve this look, divide your hair into two sections and take small pieces from each side, crossing them over alternately until you reach the end.
This braid gives an elegant frame around your face, with its unique pattern.
#4
Halo braid elegance
The halo braid is all about elegance, as it wraps around your head like a crown.
Start by parting your hair down the middle and braiding each side separately.
Then, wrap each braid around your head, pinning them in place with bobby pins or hairpins.
This style gives you a regal look, perfect for any occasion.
#5
Side-swept French braid
The side-swept French braid is a modern take on the classic style. It combines elements of both side-swept hairstyles and French braiding techniques for an effortlessly chic appearance.
Start by gathering all your hair to one side. Then, begin braiding from the top near your ear, adding more sections as you go along.
This creates an elegant frame around your face while keeping things simple, yet stylish.