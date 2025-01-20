Fascinating Uttar Pradesh: A 5-day itinerary
The northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh is a spiritual and architectural powerhouse.
From the sacred Ganges in Varanasi to the historic structures of Lucknow, our five-day tour itinerary will take you on a journey through some of the most iconic sites.
Varanasi visit
Day 1: Exploring Varanasi
Start your trip in Varanasi, one of the world's most ancient cities still inhabited and a significant center of spirituality.
Dedicate your first day to experiencing the Ghats along the holy river Ganges. Don't miss the captivating Ganga Aarti in the evening.
A boat ride at sunrise is a must to fully appreciate the rituals and ceremonies happening along the river.
Sarnath excursion
Day 2: Sarnath and Ramnagar Fort
Take a half-day excursion to Sarnath, the sacred site where Buddha gave his first sermon after reaching enlightenment.
It is home to numerous ancient Buddhist monuments, including stupas and temples.
In the afternoon, head to Ramnagar Fort, located opposite Varanasi on the eastern bank of the Ganges.
This beautiful Mughal fort is a perfect example of Indian architecture, and it also has a museum with vintage collections.
Allahabad exploration
Day 3: Journey to Allahabad
Start day three with a trip to Allahabad and visit the Triveni Sangam.
This holy confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers is one of the most sacred places in India.
Don't miss the Allahabad Fort, an imposing fortress built by Emperor Akbar, and Anand Bhavan, the historic site that holds significance in India's struggle for independence.
Lucknow tour
Day 4: Lucknow's architectural wonders
Day four takes you to the city of Nawabs - Lucknow, known for its grand monuments from the Nawabi era.
Start your day at the Bara Imambara, home to the fascinating maze.
Next, head to the Chota Imambara, admired for its exquisite decorations.
Finally, visit the Rumi Darwaza, the city's defining gateway that embodies the splendor of Awadhi architecture in this historic city.
Agra visit
Day 5: Heritage walk in Agra
On the fifth and final day, head to Agra, the city that houses the iconic Taj Mahal.
This white marble mausoleum was built by Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal.
Don't miss out on visiting Agra Fort, which provides a stunning view of the Taj Mahal across the Yamuna River. This place is a paradise for photographers.